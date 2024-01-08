Rephaim Zombies and African Ancestors
SOURCE: UNDERSTANDING CONSPIRACY
this clip from a recent call in show, Gorgi joins me to discuss his experiences in the astral realms. Also he discusses his own west African heritage and the growing movement to reconnect with their old ritualistic ancestor spirit worship practices.
Full show:
