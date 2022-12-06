British foreigner thrown in prison for not wearing mask during 2021 SG | Weak Evil Farts vids

Qns of the week:

1) Are we useless eaters or are Weak Evil Farts IRL super villains?

2) Also if they hate us so much, why control and spy on us and everything when they can simply replace us and let us leave?

3) Do you think mask/vax mandates are morally ethical and just?

Good day friends, today we will be looking at a case study of how a foreigner is treated in sg for breaking the mandatory covid mask law. where everyone was legally required to wear a mask outdoors regardless of your immunity, infection status or whether the mask is even effective or safe to wear for long hours during 2021.

This story is quite well known in the news and google searches, the bully victim was doxed with his name and face by the media covering

him, which ensures that his reputation will be affected or even tarnished due to breaking the law and being sent to changi prison and mental

institution for what seems to be a minor offence of simply not wearing a mask over his face.

British guy, BG broke the law of not wearing his mask while in public and outdoors and was treated like a mentally ill criminal/dangerous wild animal. This in line with the previous covid laws of requiring everyone in sg to take 2-3 of the covid vaccine shots and show their vaccine

passport in order to decide whether they can work, travel, enter buildings or eat in restaurants, hawker centres aka the no jab no job, no entry,

no travel, no eating.

In sg, male citizens are forced to serve national service when they are of age. Those who are liable to serve national service but refuse are charged under the Enlistment Act.[20] If convicted, they face up to both three years' imprisonment and a fine of S$10,000. Some national service pre-enlistees will be denied entry into the country if they are in overseas while some pre-enlistees are court-martialed for their failure to enlist or refusal to be conscripted. Public opposition to the national service is also punishable by fine and imprisonment.

Living in sg, the Brit and his partner decided to return home with their two kids, booking flights for May 31. On keen runner Glynn’s final day at work, he went for a run with colleagues, followed by a few drinks. On the train home, a passenger videoed him not wearing a Covid mask – contrary to the local rules – and uploaded it to citizen journalism website Stomp.

So this reminds me of the CCP country where the people live in ccp social credit score system where no one has privacy or freedom in their lives and are constantly spied upon by cctv cameras and people around them and reported by their neighbors for wrongthink or causing dissent.

According to Glynn, things turned ugly, and officers used batons which led to an ambulance being called as he was, he says, bleeding from his knees, elbows and shoulders.

Glynn recalls he spent the rest of the weekend in holding cells, which he described as “horrendous.” There was a concrete floor with no bedding and the lights were on constantly. Tiredness saw him hallucinating. He was finally granted bail.

This is completely unacceptable treatment to BG simply for not wearing a mask. It is very cruel, evil and inhumane way to treat foreigners and your fellow human beings.

Note that the media did not dox the names and faces of the disgusting notzis.

And to add salt to open wounds, Bg is demonized, gaslighted and discriminated against by airlines and POS and defamed as an anti-masker, antivax, insert whatever names pro vax call people who don't agree with them. others include right wing extremist, terrorist.

This is probably going to have a negative outcome for sgeans in the future because foreigners may turn their hatred and disdain for such fascist vax and mask mandates towards sgreans who visit their countries because they are associated with sg and may incur the wrath of foreigners as revenge for how badly sg treated foreigners.

So all in all, I rate this a 9 out of 10 cruel and inhumane treatment of foreigners. I hope this bring awareness to how fascist and cruel covid laws are and I hope countries who mistreated their citizens and foreigners can learn their mistakes and apologize for their disgusting actions and never repeat such evil.

https://web.archive.org/web/20221205135337/https://www.rt.com/op-ed/533288-singapore-citizen-deported-covid-rules/