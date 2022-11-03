How to Gain the Mind of Christ

In this video we look at the Biblical "4R" teaching method that created the brilliant authors of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Federalist Papers, and the NW Ordinance among many others.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.