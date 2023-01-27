Between the River and the Ravens - Tangled Web of Deceit | Distraction, Deception, Destruction

James & Leigh Caruthers discuss the distractions and deceptions that will cause our destruction. We are called to be fishers of men for the Heavenly Kingdom but Ha'Satan is also out there fishing for us. The tangled web of deceit catches you by the eyes and binds up your mind.1.26.23
