Between the River and the Ravens - Tangled Web of Deceit | Distraction, Deception, Destruction
21 views
channel image
Heart of the Tribes
Published a day ago |

James & Leigh Caruthers discuss the distractions and deceptions that will cause our destruction. We are called to be fishers of men for the Heavenly Kingdom but Ha'Satan is also out there fishing for us. The tangled web of deceit catches you by the eyes and binds up your mind.1.26.23

Keywords
false flagpoliticsdeceptionliessocial mediaevilsinvaccinelightinternetdarkend timesdestructionwickednesscerngooddeceitwebdistractionyahushaworld wide webwwwset apartheart of the tribebetween the river and the ravens

logo

