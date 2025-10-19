BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sleep Help with THE BEST Red INCANDESCENT Light Bulbs!
1 day ago

Video going over the HEALTHIEST, TRUE full-spectrum light bulbs to use as well as my bio-hacking setup in the bathroom to minimize the suppression of the sleep hormone, melatonin.  See below to get 10% off the next best thing to using beeswax candles after sunset:

HealthLighting.com/howtodieofnothing. To easily share and get 10% off, use:

https://tinyurl.com/helthlighting

Visit: HowToDieOfNothing.com -- or any of the below if it doesn't redirect:

tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

https://linktr.ee/healthmerica

-- to learn about the disruptive & paradigm-shifting teachings of Dr. Kruse such as the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" so you can need to eat up to ~66% LESS food as described at any of the following:

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop

tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


Keywords
glyphosateroundupgmomonsantobayerstephanie seneffred light therapygmo foodstoxic legacyfull specturm light bulbhealthlightingchromlux
