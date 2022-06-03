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UN/EU Documents CONFIRM That A Secret World Government Agency Is SPRAYING Planet’s Atmosphere With Life-Killing Biocides - FULL SHOW 6/2/22
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361 views • June 03, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down documents that reveal a secret United Nations chemtrail program in Spain which sprayed deadly pesticides over the population to supposedly help fight climate change and COVID-19. Also, Alex Jones presents a video clip from Tucker Carlson's Fox program where he exposes the authoritarian government of Canada under Justin Trudeau. Paul Joseph Watson hosts the fourth and final hour.
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