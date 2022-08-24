WEF hires thousands of information warriors to police the net

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More rubbish out of the WEF this time to silence those they cant beat in a debate, the death of conversation if we don't stop them. Incoming trolls at some point, no doubt.
Further Info:
https://nworeport.me/2022/08/18/wef-announce-recruitment-of-information-warriors-to-control-the-narrative-on-social-media/
Mirrored - Rotten Politics
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