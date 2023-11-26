MUST WATCH Communism survivor SLAMS Biden DOJ for targeting citizens

Glenn Beck





Nov 25, 2023





Representative Victoria Spartz (R-IN) recently tore into President Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland for using the Department of Justice to target and intimidate Americans. And after seeing the video, Glenn had to have her on the program. Rep. Spartz joins Glenn to explain why she's so disturbed by the government's treatment of people who were at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021 and intimidation of many other average Americans who disagree with progressive policies. But she believes that in reality, "these people are afraid of the American people" and this is a political battle that we can win.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mbuHAaoSuo