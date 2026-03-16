🔥Hezbollah missile attack on Nahariyya in northern Israel

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🔥Hezbollah (Lebanon) missile attack on Nahariyya in northern Israel.
Widespread fires and destruction in Nahariya after it was hit by rockets and drones launched by the heroes of Hezbollah. - @ NAYA
Adding,
🔥Channel 15 in Hebrew showed: After the investigation: The rocket that hit the building in Nahariya was a rocket launched from Lebanon, not an interceptor rocket. (video was silent, so wouldn't upload)
Channel 15 in Hebrew: An Israeli soldier was moderately injured in an "operational accident" in southern Lebanon.
Adding:
Trump: Hezbollah is a major problem and will be eliminated very quickly.
Adding: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority on the Chief of Staff: We will expand the scope of the military operation to remove the threat from northern Israel.