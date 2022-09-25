Deputies Are Fed Up!!!AstraZeneca Under Cross-Examination!!!

MIRRORED from Christine Anderson, MEP (AfD)







Dear fellow citizens,





A few days ago I already announced it:

Big Pharma's attempts to evade our questions in the official EU COVID investigation committee with empty phrases and excuses have now come to an end.





This time, when the top manager of AstraZeneca tries the same trick, she gets quite a nasty surprise. Some colleagues from different European countries and different factions support me in putting the screws on her.





Witness in my latest video how AstraZeneca's Executive Vice-President for Europe and Canada simply can't get out of stuttering!





Kind regards,

Yours, Christine Anderson, MEP (AfD)