Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Deputies Are Fed Up!!!AstraZeneca Under Cross-Examination!!!
302 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published 2 months ago |

MIRRORED from Christine Anderson, MEP (AfD)


"Dear fellow citizens,


A few days ago I already announced it:

Big Pharma's attempts to evade our questions in the official EU COVID investigation committee with empty phrases and excuses have now come to an end.


This time, when the top manager of AstraZeneca tries the same trick, she gets quite a nasty surprise. Some colleagues from different European countries and different factions support me in putting the screws on her.


Witness in my latest video how AstraZeneca's Executive Vice-President for Europe and Canada simply can't get out of stuttering!


Kind regards,

Yours, Christine Anderson, MEP (AfD)"

Keywords
vaccineside effectsinjuriesastrazenecacovid 19christine andersoneu commitee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket