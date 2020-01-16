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WHAT OUR LAWMAKERS NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GUN VIOLENCE
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5 views • January 16, 2020
This is information that our lawmakers need to know but are somehow, overlooking. Why isn't anyone talking about THESE death rates?
https://www.drugabuse.gov/related-topics/trends-statistics/overdose-death-rates
If you'd like to help out my fledgling channel:
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Kelley
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https://www.drugabuse.gov/related-topics/trends-statistics/overdose-death-rates
If you'd like to help out my fledgling channel:
ko-fi.com/wearingamask
or
PAYPAL.ME/MOUNTYROCKIN
or
mail to:
Kelley
P.O. Box 53343
Albuquerque, NM 87153
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