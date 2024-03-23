Amir Weitmann, a member of Israels ruling Likud party, threatens Russia on RT

Did Zionists attack Moscow on 22 March 2024? This Zionist threatened Russia: Amir Weitmann, the head of the libertarian caucus in Israel's Likud Party on Russia's state-run RT News network on October 19, 2023.
Mossad's ISIS (((Rita Katz))) SITE Intelligence EXPOSED (Retro Vault 2015)
https://www.brighteon.com/43e188d9-e272-448c-b2ca-c1eb86c8f624
ISIS=Israeli Secret Intelligence Service
https://www.brighteon.com/214ecdb4-4840-4f2e-b057-ab1b6c248f72Wounded ISIS fighters being treated in Israeli hospitals. US training them.
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2014/12/wounded-isis-fighters-being-treated-in-israeli-hospitals-us-training-them-2574010.html
For further research see the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video: Russian News
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/russian-news/3325/395
