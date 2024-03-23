Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Amir Weitmann, a member of Israels ruling Likud party, threatens Russia on RT
channel image
The Prisoner
9026 Subscribers
Shop now
280 views
Published 18 hours ago

Did Zionists attack Moscow on 22 March 2024? This Zionist threatened Russia: Amir Weitmann, the head of the libertarian caucus in Israel's Likud Party on Russia's state-run RT News network on October 19, 2023.

See Also :

Mossad's ISIS (((Rita Katz))) SITE Intelligence EXPOSED (Retro Vault 2015)

https://www.brighteon.com/43e188d9-e272-448c-b2ca-c1eb86c8f624

ISIS=Israeli Secret Intelligence Service

https://www.brighteon.com/214ecdb4-4840-4f2e-b057-ab1b6c248f72

Wounded ISIS fighters being treated in Israeli hospitals. US training them.

https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2014/12/wounded-isis-fighters-being-treated-in-israeli-hospitals-us-training-them-2574010.html

For further research see the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video: Russian News

https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/russian-news/3325/395

"End Time Prophecy" PDF eBook download (Complementary)

https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Defending-Gibraltar Truther_Forum:

https://Defending-Gibraltar.net.

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes, such as commentary, criticism, teaching, and news reporting.

Mirrored - NancyDrewberry

Keywords
russiaisraelzionists

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket