Zelensky Begs for More Jets Before Even Getting the First Ones

In Washington, Zelensky shamelessly begged for Ukraine to get at least 128 F-16 fighter jets, while Western countries promised 10-20.

"The problem with these F-16s is all about numbers and timing, you know. We had this whole thing lined up for F-16s. Meanwhile, Russia's throwing around 300 planes a day at Ukraine, and here we are, hoping for a measly 10-20. Even if they decide to bump it up to 50, it's laughable. They've got three hundred! We're just trying to defend ourselves, so we're asking for 128 planes. Supposedly our allies can manage that," the Former Ukrainian President said at the Reagan Institute.