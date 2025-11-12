President Trump Didn't Budge

DJT is planning to send a $2K tariff dividend to non-wealthy Americans.

He is doing this without raising billions in taxes or printing $.

Dems plot politically — and rely on procedural confusion to shovel $ to insurance companies.

He sends $ directly to you.

Dems have him on their brains all the time, yet are continually shocked when he does what he does.

We see it coming because clarity works.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (11 November 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6384982149112