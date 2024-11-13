How to Verify a Quote – #SolutionsWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Corbet Report
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/how-to-verify-a-quote/
How do you tell truth from fiction when it comes to unsourced online information? This week on #SolutionsWatch, James answers a question about how to verify a quotation by showing you step-by-step how to start sourcing information online for yourself!
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.