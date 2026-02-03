(Verse 1)

A house on a farm, a memory so clear

Laughter fills this place, leaves no room for fear.

My father, a man with a gentle, kind hand

Had treasures that came from a faraway land



(Chorus)

Two hundred gold watches, a million-dollar prize

Stolen while grocery shopping, a tear in our eyes

Gifts from his first son, a token of love

Sent with a prayer from the heavens above



(Verse 2)

The son worked for Boeing, a job he held high

Sending watches home as the years passed us by

Each one a story, a time long since gone

A link to the past, from dusk until dawn



(Chorus)

Two hundred gold watches, a million-dollar prize

Stolen while grocery shopping, a tear in our eyes

Gifts from his first son, a token of love

Sent with a prayer from the heavens above



(Bridge)

The ticking of time, a sound now so faint

A memory of loss, a beautiful complaint

But the love that he shared, a bond strong and true

Is worth more than all of those watches, it's true



(Chorus)

Two hundred gold watches, a million-dollar prize

Stolen while grocery shopping, a tear in our eyes

Gifts from his first son, a token of love

Sent with a prayer from the heavens above

