(Verse 1)
A house on a farm, a memory so clear
Laughter fills this place, leaves no room for fear.
My father, a man with a gentle, kind hand
Had treasures that came from a faraway land
(Chorus)
Two hundred gold watches, a million-dollar prize
Stolen while grocery shopping, a tear in our eyes
Gifts from his first son, a token of love
Sent with a prayer from the heavens above
(Verse 2)
The son worked for Boeing, a job he held high
Sending watches home as the years passed us by
Each one a story, a time long since gone
A link to the past, from dusk until dawn
(Chorus)
Two hundred gold watches, a million-dollar prize
Stolen while grocery shopping, a tear in our eyes
Gifts from his first son, a token of love
Sent with a prayer from the heavens above
(Bridge)
The ticking of time, a sound now so faint
A memory of loss, a beautiful complaint
But the love that he shared, a bond strong and true
Is worth more than all of those watches, it's true
(Chorus)
Two hundred gold watches, a million-dollar prize
Stolen while grocery shopping, a tear in our eyes
Gifts from his first son, a token of love
Sent with a prayer from the heavens above