CRA has no authority!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
13 views • 1 month ago

Canada Revenue Agency Auditors are just bad people with no Authority and a chip on their shoulder. they have no capacity to do anything if you do not cooperate with them. they are not police and they never show up at your office with a court order. when they contact you, get a hold of me and we will file criminal charges against them. do not share any information with the Canada Revenue agency. you are not legally obligated to share information with anybody. if you have have the right to remain silent when police are arresting you, you absolutely have the right to remain silent when some loser with a business card shows up at your place. get a hold of me immediately and let's get rid of the auditors.

Keywords
moneytaxesdebts
