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Roger Stone: Corrupt Mueller Team Wanted Me to Lie and Betray Trump
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96 views • May 20, 2020
Tom Pappert and Patrick Howley talk to Roger Stone as he breaks down what happened during his trial during which he was under a gag order by the politically biased judge.
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