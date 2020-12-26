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Planned-demic The Mass Ritual To Control Your Mind
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191 views • December 26, 2020
Masks have been used since time immemorial to control even down to the most primitive societies in every culture and geographic location. Masks were used in Greek Comedy/ Tragedies, in witchcraft rituals, and by shamen to control individuals threatening their power over their tribes. Masks have been used by these spell crafters to embody deities who were attached to the spell. Other spells, use masks to transform a society into a new age as we are seeing this play out in the Covid 19 hoax.
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