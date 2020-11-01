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The War Against Marriage | Stephen Baskerville and Stefan Molyneux
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42 views • November 01, 2020
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3406/the-war-against-marriage-stephen-baskerville-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3406-the-war-against-marriage-stephen-baskerville-and-stefan-molyneux
"Taken into Custody' exposes the greatest and most destructive civil rights abuse in America today. Family courts and Soviet-style bureaucracies trample basic civil liberties, entering homes uninvited and taking away people's children at will, then throwing the parents into jail without any form of due process, much less a trial. No parent, no child, no family in America is safe."
Dr. Stephen Baskerville is Associate Professor of Government at Patrick Henry College and Research Fellow at the Howard Center for Family, Religion, and Society, the Independent Institute, and the Inter-American Institute. For more on Dr. Baskerville, please check out: http://www.stephenbaskerville.com
Dr. Baskerville is the author of “Taken Into Custody: The War against Fathers, Marriage, and the Family.” Order now at: http://www.fdrurl.com/Taken-Into-Custody
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3406/the-war-against-marriage-stephen-baskerville-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3406-the-war-against-marriage-stephen-baskerville-and-stefan-molyneux
"Taken into Custody' exposes the greatest and most destructive civil rights abuse in America today. Family courts and Soviet-style bureaucracies trample basic civil liberties, entering homes uninvited and taking away people's children at will, then throwing the parents into jail without any form of due process, much less a trial. No parent, no child, no family in America is safe."
Dr. Stephen Baskerville is Associate Professor of Government at Patrick Henry College and Research Fellow at the Howard Center for Family, Religion, and Society, the Independent Institute, and the Inter-American Institute. For more on Dr. Baskerville, please check out: http://www.stephenbaskerville.com
Dr. Baskerville is the author of “Taken Into Custody: The War against Fathers, Marriage, and the Family.” Order now at: http://www.fdrurl.com/Taken-Into-Custody
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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