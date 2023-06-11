†π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Θέλω ν’ αγιάσω [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2019]

Τήν Κυριακή Α’ Ματθαίου, τῶν Ἁγίων Πάντων, 23 Ἰουνίου 2019, στίς 10:30πμ, ὁ π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης μίλησε μέ θέμα: «Θέλω ν’ ἁγιάσω».
Ἡ ὁμιλία μεταδόθηκε ζωντανά στό κανάλι τοῦ youtube καί πραγματοποιήθηκε στήν αἴθουσα τοῦ “Ὀρθοδόξου Χριστιανικοῦ Συλλόγου Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἠσυχαστής”, στή Μοναστηρίου 183, 2ος ὄροφος – Τηλέφωνο ἐπικοινωνίας τοῦ συλλόγου: 2310 515786.
