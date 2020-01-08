Appleseed Prep - 3 The Rifle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The GI Sling
https://store.rwvaappleseed.com/page13.html
The Ambidextral Gunfighter
http://www.ambgun.com
Ruger BX Trigger
https://ruger.com/micros/BX-Trigger/index.html
Volquartsen Auto Bolt Release
https://volquartsen.com/products/158-automatic-bolt-release
Ruger 10/22 Collector's Series II
https://ruger.com/news/2015-06-19.html
AR15 by BCM
http://www.bravocompanyusa.com/
10 round Magpul magazine
https://www.magpul.com/products/pmag-10-ar-m4-gen-m3