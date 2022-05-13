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DuckDuckGo and Qwant Start Censoring Their Results, JoshWho Search Is The Answer (CharlieBrownAU)
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84 views • May 13, 2022
Apologist Justin Derby goes live to discuss the censorship of search engines DuckDuckGo and Qwant, and then he discusses why JoshWho Search is the alternative search engine that we need.

DuckDuckGo CEO Tweets: https://archive.ph/opH3c

And Just Like That, DuckDuckGo Becomes Google — One Time Free Search Engine Now Down-Ranks Conservative Content – Bans Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/just-like-duckduckgo-becomes-google-free-search-engine-now-ranks-conservative-content-bans-gateway-pundit/?utm_source=Gab&; ;amp;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons

DuckDuckGo Goes Woke, Discriminates Against White Males: https://www.joshwhotv.com/v/.QDN7wA

DuckDuckGo Is Funding Your Enemies: https://www.bitchute.com/video/-wePMUqnBn0/

Qwant Tweet: https://archive.ph/pK58f

JoshWho Search: https://search.joshwho.net/

JoshWho Solves BitChute's Search Engine Problem: https://www.bitchute.com/video/noJHfroYpuVY/

SearX - https://searx.be/

Metager - https://metager.org/

Why People Should Never Ever Use DuckDuckGo:
http://techrights.org/2020/07/02/ddg-privacy-abuser-in-disguise/

EFF Pushes for Users to Install DuckDuckGo Software
After Being Paid to Kill HTTPS Everywhere:
http://techrights.org/2021/10/16/duckduckgo-and-eff/

DuckDuckGo’s HQ is Smaller Than My Apartment:
http://techrights.org/2021/10/15/dodgyduckgo/

Corder GiveSendGo:
https://givesendgo.com/corderfundraiser

Corder Flattr:
https://flattr.com/@Corder

If you want to buy “Another Inconvenient Truth 2: Defending Young Earth Creationism”, you can go to:
https://www.amazon.com/Another-Inconvenient-Truth-Defending-Creationism/dp/0986243027/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;qid=1620289306&refinements=p_27%3AJustin+Derby&s=books&sr=1-1&text=Justin+Derby

If you want to contribute financially to TTOR, you can go to:

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Keywords
censorshipexposedsearch engineduckduckgoqwantjoshwho searchsearxmetager
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