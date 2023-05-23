Too High To Fly

Mick Brown: drums
Don Dokken: vocals
George Lynch: lead/rhythm guitars
Jeff Pilson: bass
Written by Don Dokken & George Lynch
Dokken | Dysfunctional (1995)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.