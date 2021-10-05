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INFOWARS Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Pentagon A.I. Confirms Covid Shots Triggering Deadly ADE In The Vaccinated
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12 views • October 05, 2021
Alex Jones Show Oct 2, 2021
Renowned scientist Dr. Richard Fleming visits Infowars to give a powerful, in-depth Power Point presentation exposing what's really happening with Covid-19 and vaccine induced ADE (Antibody-dependent Enhancement).
- downloaded and shared from Infowars.com
Renowned scientist Dr. Richard Fleming visits Infowars to give a powerful, in-depth Power Point presentation exposing what's really happening with Covid-19 and vaccine induced ADE (Antibody-dependent Enhancement).
- downloaded and shared from Infowars.com
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