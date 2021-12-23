People Are Just Trying to Be Heard

Speak Out! Nevada City, California. November 21st, 2020.



"We're all in grief. We've all lost loved ones. But there's a fundamental argument to be made about: What is a virus? How is it transmitted? And the co-morbidities that are happening on this very toxic planet right now, that are killing people . . .



"This country and New Zealand are the only countries in the world that allow direct-to-consumer marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. My mother has weaned herself of all of them. She wants very much to live in a world where people are not afraid to hug her, and she is very much less afraid of any Flu-like disease than she is of being forced to take a vaccine against her will."