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WEDNESDAY - OCTOBER 07 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2140-6PM BREAKING: Joe Biden Subject of Federal Criminal Investigation For His Role in Spygate & Activities in Ukraine
SPECIAL GUEST: Dr . Darrell C. Scott is an American pastor and a member of President Donald Trump's executive transition team. He is a co-founder of the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. He is a co-founder, along with Michael D. Cohen, and board member of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump -- He is the co-author of "Don't Look Back!"; a book helping its reader to achieve victory over past hurts, defeats, failures, and disappointments, and receive the motivation necessary to reach towards the God ordained future before them. Dr. Scott is a prolific conference speaker, successful businessman, and humanitarian and has been commissioned to "turn this nation back to the Lord and lead God's people to their promised inheritance."
TWITTER: @PastorDScott WEB: nsrministries.org
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