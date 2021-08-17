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OBVIOUS War Propaganda! - Afghanistan BLOWBACK & Joe Biden's SCRIPTED Speech!
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190 views • August 17, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the obvious war propaganda coming out of mainstream media as they prop up another war following the so-called withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Joe Biden is facing a lot of preplanned heat as he does an absolutely terrible speech on the withdrawal from Afghanistan, blaming Trump, Afghanis, etc. The fact is, alongside the footage of people clinging to a US Army airplane, this is all meant to stir emotions and get people to support all out war and the continuation of colonization in the middle east. So far it's working. Just like the boy on the beach in Turkey a couple of years ago blamed on Trump and Syria.
With absurd and extreme images, it's clear that the goal is to create distraction and conquest alongside consenting tyranny throughout the world as everything seems to snowball worldwide. It's important people don't fall for it. Unfortunately, if the last year and a half has taught us anything, most people will fall for almost anything.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
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JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
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JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the obvious war propaganda coming out of mainstream media as they prop up another war following the so-called withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Joe Biden is facing a lot of preplanned heat as he does an absolutely terrible speech on the withdrawal from Afghanistan, blaming Trump, Afghanis, etc. The fact is, alongside the footage of people clinging to a US Army airplane, this is all meant to stir emotions and get people to support all out war and the continuation of colonization in the middle east. So far it's working. Just like the boy on the beach in Turkey a couple of years ago blamed on Trump and Syria.
With absurd and extreme images, it's clear that the goal is to create distraction and conquest alongside consenting tyranny throughout the world as everything seems to snowball worldwide. It's important people don't fall for it. Unfortunately, if the last year and a half has taught us anything, most people will fall for almost anything.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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