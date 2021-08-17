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OBVIOUS War Propaganda! - Afghanistan BLOWBACK & Joe Biden's SCRIPTED Speech!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the obvious war propaganda coming out of mainstream media as they prop up another war following the so-called withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Joe Biden is facing a lot of preplanned heat as he does an absolutely terrible speech on the withdrawal from Afghanistan, blaming Trump, Afghanis, etc. The fact is, alongside the footage of people clinging to a US Army airplane, this is all meant to stir emotions and get people to support all out war and the continuation of colonization in the middle east. So far it's working. Just like the boy on the beach in Turkey a couple of years ago blamed on Trump and Syria.
With absurd and extreme images, it's clear that the goal is to create distraction and conquest alongside consenting tyranny throughout the world as everything seems to snowball worldwide. It's important people don't fall for it. Unfortunately, if the last year and a half has taught us anything, most people will fall for almost anything.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
trumpfreedomnewspoliticsciaron paulmiddle eastbidenafghanistanafghanistan warlibertarianvoluntaryismafghanwam
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