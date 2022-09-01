FULL SHOW: Is There Any Cure To The Covid-19 Vaccine? Dr. Lee Merritt Responds

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A jam packed Wednesday episode with Owen hosting the first hour where he interviews special guest Dr. Lee Merritt as they discuss what you can do to protect yourself from the awful symptoms of the experimental jab. Then Kristi Leigh takes the wheel for the last 2 hours of the show. She welcomes Dr. Angelina Farella as they break down the corruption that has infested the pharmaceutical industry.