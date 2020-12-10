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MI State Representative Johnson: Threat to Red's
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32 views • December 10, 2020
After Johnson's Facebook Threat (which was not removed, btw) she was removed from her sitting on committees in the state. slap slap and that's all. Watch and then wonder, who is really causing all the division.
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