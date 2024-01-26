Trump | 'The Snake'
Compilation of Donald Trump advertising, pushing and taking credit for the jab since December 5, 2020 [and later on the booster]
The world changed on December 14, 2020. It has never been the same since.
Trump has vowed it is “the greatest miracle the earth has ever seen.”
He has conveniently avoided any recent questioning/scrutiny during the presidential debates for his response on the COVID pandemic including why he allowed the deadly COVID protocol with the ventilators, redemsivir, the fast track of the vaccine (which he approved by executive order in the fall of 2019 before the virus showed up), the science behind the lockdowns, mask mandates, 6 feet spacing etc.
To this day, all is well with the vaccines according the Trump. He was in lock step with the rest of the global leaders to push the deadliest weapon against humanity that we’ve ever seen.
"You knew damn well I was a snake
before you took me in!"
