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The Time Is Now Taking Back Australia We the People the real virus is the Globalist Elite WIRRITJIN
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10 views • November 04, 2021
1973 the year Australia was stolen by the Elite Globalists by the treasonous acts of politicians forming the Australia Corporation registered with the Vatican by stealth and guile and deception the games up!
WE ARE THE SOVEREIGNS OF THE LAND! 2021 OCT 23
WE HAVE NO PART IN THE CORPORATE MAGINATION – UNITE AND WALK FREE
Message to the world from the elders of Australia – time to come together people to remove the demons from their positions of human control
WIRRITJIN is an Ancient Prophecy that a white man would come to these lands and there would be great suffering for a period of time. One day the Black and White would stand together to create a positive direction together. That time has come and United, we are the WIRRITJIN. We invite all to join us and unite everyone to create a healthy and prosperous future for all humanity
WE ARE THE SOVEREIGNS OF THE LAND! 2021 OCT 23
WE HAVE NO PART IN THE CORPORATE MAGINATION – UNITE AND WALK FREE
Message to the world from the elders of Australia – time to come together people to remove the demons from their positions of human control
WIRRITJIN is an Ancient Prophecy that a white man would come to these lands and there would be great suffering for a period of time. One day the Black and White would stand together to create a positive direction together. That time has come and United, we are the WIRRITJIN. We invite all to join us and unite everyone to create a healthy and prosperous future for all humanity
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