Wisdom is given to those who truly seek

James lesson #19; Our study in James chapter one leads us to understand that divine wisdom is only found in the knowledge of the WORD of God. Wisdom and the discernment that comes from it are also noted in John chapter 14. The teaching of Jesus tells us that those who seek and love HIS WORD are the Christians who develop maturity and intimacy with HIM. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!