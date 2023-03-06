Songwriter and Actor Erin Jo Harris Details Her Journey From Self-Centered to Sanctified

Erin Jo Harris was born during a snowstorm in Colorado and reborn in Christ 27 years later on a beach in Costa Rica. God transformed Erin Jo from a self-centered lukewarm Christian to a passionate Jesus-follower through Biblical logic, miracles, and extravagant love. In humbling herself and wholeheartedly seeking Christ - she’s been given major success in her career as a songwriter and actress - proving the potency of God’s grace. Her ministry, Heaven Permaculture, seeks to create holy ecosystems through diverse artworks and reflect God’s true nature to the masses. Erin Jo loves sharing her powerful testimonies of revelation, repentance, and favor to inspire the body of Christ into a more authentic and glorious walk with the living God.







TAKEAWAYS





There are principalities in your city and your family that you can be freed from if you simply change your environment and relocate





No beauty on Earth can compare to the beauty of Heaven





God gave Erin confirmation that she was fully forgiven and direction on how to use her giftings to reach the lost for Christ





Check out Erin’s book, Towers of Silver: A Sacred Guide to Womanhood, to fully grasp how to live as a bold woman for Christ







