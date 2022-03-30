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Documentary: Ukrainian agony - The concealed war
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39 views • March 30, 2022
Latest documentary "Ukrainian Agony - The secretive war" of NuoViso.TV (film by Mark Bartalmai): Since mid-July 2014, our war correspondent team is still on site in the southeast of Ukraine – in the Donbass. We shot countless videos and scored over a thousand photos. The team of “Keep a close eye on by Mark Bartalmai” was the ONLY western and German team of journalists with the highest level of accreditation and therefore had access to many critical points in this civil war.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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