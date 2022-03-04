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Un agent du FBI révèle la vérité sur l'Ukraine et la prochaine invasion extraterrestre
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12 views • March 04, 2022
Me joindre, Yvan Dupont sur le Web:
GETTR: https://gettr.com/i/yvandupont
Télégram: https://t.me/realisationdupontcanada
Site Web: https://realisationdupont.ca/
Courriel pour donnation: [email protected] -mots de passe: YVANDU -message: Actualité 20 20
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youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6mhtCvRyE0
💐𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝗧𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮'𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 ~ Censorship Free Weekly Show: https://go.consciousvitality.com/laur...
http://www.cosmicgaia.org
⚡ 📱 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱: 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟱𝗚 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿: https://emfharmonized.com/#a_aid=61fa...
🌿 𝘼𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙉𝙪𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣: 𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙩, 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 🌿 https://goascentnutrition.com/#a_aid=...
🥫 𝗠𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀 | 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗨𝗽 𝗢𝗻 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗜𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀!: http://www.preparewithcosmicgaia.com
💊𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶-𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗱𝗲𝗿:
http://rdm.go2cloud.org/SH3Z
🔋 𝗦𝘆𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲:
https://synergyscience.com/shop?afmc=et
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮 𝗘𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿:
Laura Eisenhower is a Global Alchemist, Researcher and Medical and Intuitive Astrologist.. She is an internationally acclaimed speaker who has presented her work world wide. Laura is the great-granddaughter of President Dwight David Eisenhower and she reveals Exopolitical information about his administration, that has been largely held in secrecy. She is considered by many to be one of North Americas leading researchers on: Health, Exopolitics, Alchemy, Metaphysics, and Galactic History. Laura works to free us from the 3-D holographic time-loop, False Archonic systems and Military Industrial Complex and exposes hidden agendas so we can take our power back. Feeling a calling regarding her mission since she was a child, she has gained incredible insight through her wilderness adventures, psychic development and has been connecting major dots about how to guide us into higher Earth energies. She has a deep understanding of Gaia-Sophia and our Divine Blueprint and how they connect to the Venus transits, Earth grids, Global Alchemy, DNA & ET races. Her passion is to inspire unity consciousness and bring us back to the Zero point/Unified field, the totality of our divine powers.
𝙁𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙖 𝙊𝙣 𝙏𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢!
https://t.me/CosmicGaia
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼:
Buy books, THE EXTRA DIMENSIONALS and THE CLEAR HEARERS directly from author and get 25% discount use code FBI25
johntamabooks.com/booksfromauthorLINKS:
https://www.devolution.link/
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dicti...
http://operationfailsafe.xp3.biz/
https://realrawnews.com/2022/03/putin...
UKRAINE LABS:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/02...
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5834426/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/i/yvandupont
Télégram: https://t.me/realisationdupontcanada
Site Web: https://realisationdupont.ca/
Courriel pour donnation: [email protected] -mots de passe: YVANDU -message: Actualité 20 20
============================================================
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6mhtCvRyE0
💐𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝗧𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮'𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 ~ Censorship Free Weekly Show: https://go.consciousvitality.com/laur...
http://www.cosmicgaia.org
⚡ 📱 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱: 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟱𝗚 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿: https://emfharmonized.com/#a_aid=61fa...
🌿 𝘼𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙉𝙪𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣: 𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙩, 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 🌿 https://goascentnutrition.com/#a_aid=...
🥫 𝗠𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀 | 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗨𝗽 𝗢𝗻 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗜𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀!: http://www.preparewithcosmicgaia.com
💊𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶-𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗱𝗲𝗿:
http://rdm.go2cloud.org/SH3Z
🔋 𝗦𝘆𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲:
https://synergyscience.com/shop?afmc=et
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮 𝗘𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿:
Laura Eisenhower is a Global Alchemist, Researcher and Medical and Intuitive Astrologist.. She is an internationally acclaimed speaker who has presented her work world wide. Laura is the great-granddaughter of President Dwight David Eisenhower and she reveals Exopolitical information about his administration, that has been largely held in secrecy. She is considered by many to be one of North Americas leading researchers on: Health, Exopolitics, Alchemy, Metaphysics, and Galactic History. Laura works to free us from the 3-D holographic time-loop, False Archonic systems and Military Industrial Complex and exposes hidden agendas so we can take our power back. Feeling a calling regarding her mission since she was a child, she has gained incredible insight through her wilderness adventures, psychic development and has been connecting major dots about how to guide us into higher Earth energies. She has a deep understanding of Gaia-Sophia and our Divine Blueprint and how they connect to the Venus transits, Earth grids, Global Alchemy, DNA & ET races. Her passion is to inspire unity consciousness and bring us back to the Zero point/Unified field, the totality of our divine powers.
𝙁𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙖 𝙊𝙣 𝙏𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢!
https://t.me/CosmicGaia
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼:
Buy books, THE EXTRA DIMENSIONALS and THE CLEAR HEARERS directly from author and get 25% discount use code FBI25
johntamabooks.com/booksfromauthorLINKS:
https://www.devolution.link/
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dicti...
http://operationfailsafe.xp3.biz/
https://realrawnews.com/2022/03/putin...
UKRAINE LABS:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/02...
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5834426/
Keywords
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