FBI discovers 2,400 more unseen JFK files after Trumps release order - Feb 11, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FBI discovers THOUSANDS more unseen JFK files after Trumps release order.
This video is from Feb 11th, first known on 10th. Just now getting around to finding a better video about it. If there's someone that hasn't heard about this yet. Maybe these were hidden separately for a reason? Still waiting for the these and those files to be shown. Soon. ; ) Cynthia
From 'The Sun' on YT, their description:
The FBI has discovered thousands of new top-secret JFK assassination files after Trump's order bust open all the remaining documents. The 2,400 unseen records contain 14,000 pages of material not known to exist - which could shed new light on the mysterious murder.
More info at Axios:
https://www.axios.com/2025/02/10/trump-jfk-assassination-records