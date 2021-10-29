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Black Canyon Massacre - Fact or Fiction
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32 views • October 29, 2021
If you are ever in Arizona and find yourself on the Interstate-17, pay attention when traveling through a town called Black Canyon City. With a population just over 2,000, and nothing to recommend it to highway travelers but a small gas station, most people will blow right by this little community without a second glance.
If you slow down and look to the West of the highway, you may see a dilapidated, crumbling building with the simple words “Dog (C)rack” written on the side in faded orange lettering.
You have found the Black Canyon City Dog Track, the site of one of the worst massacres in Arizona history. The property has remained derelict and neglected since the 80’s, slowly rotting away on the hilltop where it was once a thriving den of debauchery.
The story of this dog track is mysterious and difficult to find, having been all but erased from history.
If you slow down and look to the West of the highway, you may see a dilapidated, crumbling building with the simple words “Dog (C)rack” written on the side in faded orange lettering.
You have found the Black Canyon City Dog Track, the site of one of the worst massacres in Arizona history. The property has remained derelict and neglected since the 80’s, slowly rotting away on the hilltop where it was once a thriving den of debauchery.
The story of this dog track is mysterious and difficult to find, having been all but erased from history.
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