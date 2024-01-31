CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetw(EMF PROTECTION) Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education.

https://ftwproject.com/ref/512





.

.

CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for

Nanonetworks 2015

https://www.google.com/search?q=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&sca_esv=602175580&sxsrf=ACQVn08g47XTgxEFTAP-GKN20FNz3s2Kiw%3A1706465023931&source=hp&ei=_5a2Zd2TNsWh5NoP1J-lkAo&oq=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCI4Q09ST05BOiBBIENvb3JkaW5hdGUgYW5kIFJvdXRpbmcgc3lzdGVtIGZvcgpOYW5vbmV0d29ya3NImRpQzxNYzxNwAXgAkAEAmAHCAaABwgGqAQMwLjG4AQPIAQD4AQL4AQGoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgn&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1





.

NNI Retrospective Video: Creating a National Initiative (Trailer 3 min.)

https://youtu.be/X4lgotKZ1Dc?si=mnMQTP0gqXHibP-f





.

https://www.nano.gov/





.

NNI Physical & Cyber Infrastructure: National Nanotechnology Coordinated Infrastructure (NNCI)

https://youtu.be/kYOsO-UTUno?si=ZW5AnBfLDQZBn3-w





.

Enabling Covert Body Area Network using Electro-Quasistatic Human Body Communication

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x





.

Cyberphysical systems (CPSs) are perceived as the pivotal enabler for a new era of real-time Internet-based communication and collaboration among value-chain participants, e.g., devices, systems, organizations, and humans

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7883993





.

The President's 2023 Budget requests nearly $2 billion for the NNI, the largest ever request since its inception. This reflects the widespread recognition of the potential for nanotechnology to contribute to agency missions and national priorities.

https://rumble.com/v41tfrq-december-17-2023.html





.

ITU: IoBNT At the center of this approach lies an emerging ICT framework, the Internet of Bio-NanoThings (IoBNT), envisioning the heterogeneous collaborative networks(HEALTHCARE)

https://rumble.com/v45vbvu-january-8-2024.html





.

DARPA Director Dr. Stefanie Tompkins | Future of Defense Summit 2022

https://youtu.be/3BGdaaWTny4?si=AhIW9qya9p_ThppD





.

I.T.U. United Nations Telecommunications Union, Ian F. Akyildiz 5G-6G-7G (THE E.M.F. TERRORISTS) 👈 What The PFIZER "Lawfare" (PSYOP) People Don't Want YOU Looking At!

https://rumble.com/v3ks9wd-september-25-2023.html





.

I.T.U. Special issue on IoBNT

At the center of this approach lies an emerging ICT framework, the Internet of Bio-NanoThings (IoBNT), envisioning the heterogeneous collaborative networks....

https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/2021/001/Pages/default.aspx





.

Who is Ian F. Akyildiz & The I.T.U ?

https://rumble.com/v3yvin1-who-is-ian-f.-akyildiz-and-the-i.t.u-.html





.

Ian F. Akyildiz ITU Profile:

https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/academia/kaleidoscope/2020/Pages/Ian-Akyildiz.aspx





.

• Contact the Editor-in-Chief​, Prof. Ia​​n F. Akyildiz at [email protected]





• Contact the ITU Journal Manager, Alessia Magliarditi at [email protected] ​

.

Ian F. Akyıldız: Bio nano scale machines - these are for injecting into the body, always monitoring the health problems. And that is also going really well, like with these COVID vaccines"

https://rumble.com/v3k5z0x-september-23-2023.html





.



