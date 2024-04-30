SOURCE: Oli London

"This is what Palestinian CIVILIANS did to a young Israeli civilian on Oct 7th.





They paraded their naked body through Gaza as civilians rushed to hit the body with sticks.





This is what ‘Free Palestine’ student activists support."





2:16 PM · Apr 27, 2024

https://twitter.com/OliLondonTV/status/1784330760725385325