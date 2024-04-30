Create New Account
What Palestinian CIVILIANS did to a young Israeli civilian on Oct 7th
Justin Trouble
Published 12 hours ago

SOURCE: Oli London

( @OliLondonTV )


"This is what Palestinian CIVILIANS did to a young Israeli civilian on Oct 7th.


They paraded their naked body through Gaza as civilians rushed to hit the body with sticks.


This is what ‘Free Palestine’ student activists support."


2:16 PM · Apr 27, 2024

https://twitter.com/OliLondonTV/status/1784330760725385325

protestpalestinesjwhamas

