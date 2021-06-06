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The G7 Meeting in the UK.
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1544 views • June 06, 2021
The G7 "Leaders" of the Western World meet to decide how to get out of all the lies they told. As Russia & China look on in total amazement as they self destruct.
The Marxist ideology dies in the UK as selfish public servants continue to raid all The World Governments money with their lying; Covid Bioweapon, Compulsory Vaccines Health Passport, Tracker ID App, Social Credit Scoring, Fraud Reset and Fake Climate Agenda.
Is somebody playing 7 Level Chess with them?
Are The Predators and the Predatory Class being tracked.?
Watch Satanic Soap for another episode of stupidity and greed.
The Marxist ideology dies in the UK as selfish public servants continue to raid all The World Governments money with their lying; Covid Bioweapon, Compulsory Vaccines Health Passport, Tracker ID App, Social Credit Scoring, Fraud Reset and Fake Climate Agenda.
Is somebody playing 7 Level Chess with them?
Are The Predators and the Predatory Class being tracked.?
Watch Satanic Soap for another episode of stupidity and greed.
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