X22 REPORT - How Do You Set A Trap? Who Is The Bait? How Do You Show The People The Truth?

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2835b - July 27, 2022

How Do You Set A Trap? Who Is The Bait? How Do You Show The People The Truth?

The [DS] has taken the bait every single time. This is not about a 4 year election, this is about saving the country. So who is the bait? Trump, he is taking every single sling and arrow and has beaten the [DS] every time. Now they are pushing the investigation in the insurrection on J6. The tables are about to be turned on the [DS]. Sometimes you must show the people the truth before they start believing. Trump caught them all and now he is exposing them all.

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