Women's Leadership
8 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
What are the consequences of women leading instead of men? I explain.
Keywords
feminismpolitical correctnesschristianitynaturetrutherswomenlogicmarxismsexismrebelliontraditional valueswill of godwitcheswomens rightsmatriarchypatriarchyequalitymenopauseman hatersbloody maryemotionalismbitchesold fashioned valuesshrewsnags
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos