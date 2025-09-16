© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) You've tied yourself in knots, a solo performance, The stage may shake, but it's your own concern. Your hands fight each other, a silent feud, A mirror match, no one else understood. You swing and miss, punches in the air, A private battle, no one cares. (Chorus) Why do you keep fighting only yourself? You're the only one on this empty shelf. Throwing blows at your reflection's face, In a fight with no clear trace. Your own worst enemy, isn't it a shame? Playing this weary, tiresome game. Why do you keep fighting only yourself? Time to hang up that pain on the shelf. (Verse 2) You build walls to tear them down, Wear a mask in a crowded town. Trip on your laces, curse the ground, Silently suffering, no sound. Blame the weather for the leaves that fall, While you stand tall, giving your all. (Chorus) Why do you keep fighting only yourself? You're the only one on this empty shelf. Throwing blows at your reflection's face, In a fight with no clear trace. Your own worst enemy, isn't it a shame? Playing this weary, tiresome game. Why do you keep fighting only yourself? Time to hang up that pain on the shelf. (Bridge) The punches you throw are filled with doubt, A silent scream, a muffled shout. The pain you feel is all your own, On a battlefield you've chosen to roam. You're the fighter, the referee, and the prize, With a look of shock in your own eyes. (Chorus) Why do you keep fighting only yourself? You're the only one on this empty shelf. Throwing blows at your reflection's face, In a fight with no clear trace. Your own worst enemy, isn't it a shame? Playing this weary, tiresome game. Why do you keep fighting only yourself? Time to hang up that pain on the shelf.