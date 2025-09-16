A vibrant blend of Hasapiko-Ballos rhythm fused with Nisiotika textures and Rebetiko-Albanian folk motifs, Layered bouzouki and lute dance over syncopated math-rock drums, while gajde carries the hook, Vocals switch from emotional croon to swaggering R&B phrasing with playful, jester-like twists





(Verse 1) You've tied yourself in knots, a solo performance, The stage may shake, but it's your own concern. Your hands fight each other, a silent feud, A mirror match, no one else understood. You swing and miss, punches in the air, A private battle, no one cares. (Chorus) Why do you keep fighting only yourself? You're the only one on this empty shelf. Throwing blows at your reflection's face, In a fight with no clear trace. Your own worst enemy, isn't it a shame? Playing this weary, tiresome game. Why do you keep fighting only yourself? Time to hang up that pain on the shelf. (Verse 2) You build walls to tear them down, Wear a mask in a crowded town. Trip on your laces, curse the ground, Silently suffering, no sound. Blame the weather for the leaves that fall, While you stand tall, giving your all. (Chorus) Why do you keep fighting only yourself? You're the only one on this empty shelf. Throwing blows at your reflection's face, In a fight with no clear trace. Your own worst enemy, isn't it a shame? Playing this weary, tiresome game. Why do you keep fighting only yourself? Time to hang up that pain on the shelf. (Bridge) The punches you throw are filled with doubt, A silent scream, a muffled shout. The pain you feel is all your own, On a battlefield you've chosen to roam. You're the fighter, the referee, and the prize, With a look of shock in your own eyes. (Chorus) Why do you keep fighting only yourself? You're the only one on this empty shelf. Throwing blows at your reflection's face, In a fight with no clear trace. Your own worst enemy, isn't it a shame? Playing this weary, tiresome game. Why do you keep fighting only yourself? Time to hang up that pain on the shelf.