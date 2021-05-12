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The Kevin J. Johnston Show Special Guest Chris Sky and Artur Pawlowski
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81 views • May 12, 2021
The Kevin J. Johnston show is pleased and honoured to welcome both Pastor Artur Pawlowski and the astounding Chris Sky to the show. We discussed everything that is wrong with the current judicial system in Alberta plus we let Chris Sky talk at length about why it is that you need to take your masks off and take your life back.
Freedom is at the Crux of the argument and the three of us are telling you exactly how to be free!
This is a major update on the illegal arrest of Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid.
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Watch LIVE MONDAY TO FRIDAY, 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time on:
https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
https://trovo.live/kevinjjohnston
https://DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston
Freedom is at the Crux of the argument and the three of us are telling you exactly how to be free!
This is a major update on the illegal arrest of Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid.
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Watch LIVE MONDAY TO FRIDAY, 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time on:
https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
https://odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
https://trovo.live/kevinjjohnston
https://DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston
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