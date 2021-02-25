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AgTech Platform Investor Pitch Deck Review
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0 view • February 25, 2021
The pitch deck is a presentation that entrepreneurs put together when seeking a round of financing from investors.
Startups closed out 2020 in a much stronger position with global venture funding up 4 percent year over year to $300 billion. Late-stage venture capital, which includes Series C and later rounds, grew 8 percent year over year. Private equity in venture-backed companies grew even more, at 73 percent year over year.
If you are serious about your pitch deck it is not a bad idea to ask someone with a high-level understanding to take a look at your deck. A couple of tweaks to images, placement, and words could make a multi-million dollar difference.
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Show Notes:
Custom Cannabis Pitch Deck Package Includes:
15 slide pitch deck
Complete explanation of each slide
Created by legal and financial Subject Matter Experts in the cannabis industry.
Complete & customizable pitch deck
Hours of content explaining how to customize pitch deck for your team
3 hours of Josh Kincaid’s time
3 hours of Tom Howard’s time
Customized pitch deck for your Team in a few weeks.
https://www.cannabisindustrylawyer.com/cannabis-pitch-deck/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 660 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Startups closed out 2020 in a much stronger position with global venture funding up 4 percent year over year to $300 billion. Late-stage venture capital, which includes Series C and later rounds, grew 8 percent year over year. Private equity in venture-backed companies grew even more, at 73 percent year over year.
If you are serious about your pitch deck it is not a bad idea to ask someone with a high-level understanding to take a look at your deck. A couple of tweaks to images, placement, and words could make a multi-million dollar difference.
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Show Notes:
Custom Cannabis Pitch Deck Package Includes:
15 slide pitch deck
Complete explanation of each slide
Created by legal and financial Subject Matter Experts in the cannabis industry.
Complete & customizable pitch deck
Hours of content explaining how to customize pitch deck for your team
3 hours of Josh Kincaid’s time
3 hours of Tom Howard’s time
Customized pitch deck for your Team in a few weeks.
https://www.cannabisindustrylawyer.com/cannabis-pitch-deck/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 660 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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