© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wonder Woman 1984 Mind Control Propaganda Revealed
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
267 views • December 28, 2020
Alex Jones reveals the mind control tactics and political propaganda force fed to audiences who watch the new super hero movie from Hollywood: Wonder Woman 1984.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.