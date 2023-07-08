Inflation Challenges Continue to Pressure Global Economy

Despite nearly 500 rate hikes, global inflation remains a problem. The world’s “umbrella” central bank says the economy is not at risk. Learn what could be next.
EXTRA:
PREPARE YOUR SAVINGS FOR WHAT'S NEXT – A SPECIAL MESSAGE FROM MARK LEVIN: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/ACH?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.