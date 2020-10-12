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Joe Dirt Biden - 15 Million Dollar Minimum Wage
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12 views • October 12, 2020
This viral video of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promising to raise the minimum wage to "15 million dollars" at a Las Vegas event is another example of how hard it is for Old Joe to read off a script.
"A 15 million dollar min-- a 15 thousand dollar-- ha. $15 dollar minimum wage,"
#15milliondollarminimumwage #Lasvegasbiden #biden15million #minimumwage #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #bidendenial #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro
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"A 15 million dollar min-- a 15 thousand dollar-- ha. $15 dollar minimum wage,"
#15milliondollarminimumwage #Lasvegasbiden #biden15million #minimumwage #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #bidendenial #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro
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