FSB reports on the prevention of a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1306 followers
2
30 views • 20 hours ago

FSB reports on the prevention of a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge:

The footage from the FSB shows a robot opening the trunk of a car bomb intended for the Crimean Bridge 

A vehicle with a homemade high-power explosive device arrived in Russia from Ukraine, transiting through several countries. It crossed the Russian-Georgian border at the international checkpoint "Verkhny Lars" in the Republic of North Ossetia - Alania, and was supposed to proceed to the Krasnodar Territory.

According to the agency, the vehicle with the bomb was then to be handed over to another driver - who was supposed to drive it to Crimea via the Crimean Bridge, and become an unwitting suicide terrorist, whom the Kiev regime planned to use without their knowledge. 

Despite all the tricks of the Ukrainian terrorists, the FSB officers of Russia managed to timely uncover their plans, identify and neutralize the explosive device, carefully disguised in a "Chevrolet Volt" vehicle, as well as detain all persons involved in its delivery to the territory of our country.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
